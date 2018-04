DAVID KIRSCH: CHANGE UP THE SCENERY

Do you always work out at home? Consider taking your exercise sesh outside for a different experience. “Instead of heading to the gym, take it outside and go for a run or a bike ride or a walk,” Kirsch, who regularly trains Jennifer Lopez, tells PEOPLE of what he does whenever he feels less-than-pumped about working out. “Switching up the location can help switch up your mood regarding the workout.”

Kirsch also offers up advice to folks who can’t shake off their cravings. “Even fitness gurus like me aren’t perfect and you shouldn’t be perfect either,” he continued. “On those times you don’t want to be healthy and have that cheat meal, just be mindful and enjoy every bite smell taste and experience make it count. “