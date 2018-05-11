Fit Mom Sarah Stage Says She Won't 'Cover Up' Just Because She's a Mom

Sarah Stage may be a mom of two, but that doesn’t mean she can’t be sexy.

The lingerie model, 34, who wowed Instagram with her tiny baby bumps through both of her pregnancies, called out commenters who told her to cover up.

“So funny when I read comments like, ‘You’re a mom, cover up,’ ” Stage wrote on Instagram, and added the eye-rolling emoji. “Being a mom doesn’t take away from our sexiness. If anything, it adds to it because confidence and self-love is everything!”

Stage is certainly used to dealing with controversy on Instagram. In August, when she was 7 months pregnant with her second child, she fought back against commenters who accused her of harming her baby.

“As I’m nearing #8months I’ve wanted to share what’s been on my mind. Since I’ve announced my second pregnancy, I’ve had certain ‘Instagram medical experts’ tell me what I should and shouldn’t do,” Stage wrote in the caption of a workout video. “And while I find some of the comments hilarious, I choose to only listen to my OBGYN and of course I also listen to MY body. If something feels off, I don’t do it! I always do what’s best for my growing baby and put him first!”

Stage stuck with her workouts through the rest of her pregnancy, and two months later she delivered a healthy baby boy named Logan Alexander.

In the months since giving birth, Stage has gone back to modeling and working out regularly.

“Slowly getting back into the swing of things,” she posted in April. “I’ve focused the past six months on trying to balance being a mom of two and I’m ready to really get back into beast mode at the gym!”