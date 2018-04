While she wishes she had “curves like Sofia Vergara,” Caity Lotz is proud of her body and took a moment to remind her fans that it’s also okay to feel insecure at times—but it’s never okay to body shame others. Posing for a mirror selfie in a green bikini and a sarong that showed off her toned abs, the CW actress shared a powerful message about body positivity and individuality to Instagram and Twitter.

“Some people think my body is too muscular, too skinny, too boyish. Some people will think it’s beautiful, powerful, sexy. Do I struggle with accepting my body type? Umm yes. Would I like having curves like @sofiavergara? Umm yes, but if we all looked the same that would be boring. Like painting the sunset all in one color. All the ‘right’ curves in all the ‘right’ places? There is no right and wrong when it comes to the body God has given you. I see a lot of online body shaming, if someone’s body is not to your liking…keep it to yourself. It’s not your body and making people feel insecure won’t help them and it definitely won’t help you. #bodypositive.”