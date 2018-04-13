Farrah Abraham Gets Butt Injections While Her 9-Year-Old Daughter Watches

Farrah Abraham is a big fan of plastic surgery — and she said she’s passing down that interest to her 9-year-old daughter.

The former Teen Mom star, 26, shared a video from her latest procedure, butt injections, while her daughter Sophia watched and filmed in the background.

“Hey guys, so I’m showing you guys a booty secret,” Abraham said to the camera. “We’re putting sculpture in there. And we are just smoothing it out, keeping it normal, keeping it natural with our regular collagen, not any extra fillers, which we all get confused about. So this is really nice, easy, simple and it lasts for two years. I love this booty secret for summer.”

As the comment section filled up with criticism from people asking why her daughter was in the room during the procedure, Abraham replied that Sophia was “learning.”

“Our children are curious so more power to Sophia learning about aesthetics & health,” Abraham said.

This is far from the first time that Abraham’s followers have questioned her mothering skills. In June 2016, she shared pictures from a photo shoot for the then 7-year-old Sophia, who was in a bikini and a full face of makeup.

“I think all of our children are little stars, and if they want to take pictures like everyone does, there’s nothing to judge,” Abraham said to PEOPLE Now about the controversy. “It’s being inspired, it’s being creative, it’s being artsy, and I’m thankful that she has that drive.”

And five months later, in November, she was accused of giving weight loss tea to Sophia after Abraham posted a picture showing her daughter drinking from a to-go mug while she held up the tea.

“Sophia was drinking strawberry milk and I was getting ready to tee up my flat tummy tea,” Abraham told PEOPLE. “Sophia felt passionate about taking that picture and using her to-go mug.”

Abraham added that she’s “personally bored with all the hate and have a wonderful, healthy life with my daughter.”