ESPN Host Molly Qerim Reveals Endometriosis Struggle: 'It Put My Body into Menopause'

ESPN Host Molly Qerim had never heard of endometriosis — until she was diagnosed with the painful uterine disorder seven years ago.

The reporter, 33, learned that endometriosis had spread throughout her body.

“The endometriosis was not just in my reproductive organs, it was everywhere,” Qerim said in an interview on Good Morning America. “In my liver, on my intestines, and essentially why I had that horrific pain was because it all compiled up into a cyst, which burst and then the toxins were all in my body.”

There is currently no cure for endometriosis, only continued treatment to manage the pain. Qerim was initially put on the medication Lupron, but she hated the severe side effects.

Molly Qerim Denise Truscello/WireImage

Molly Qerim

“I was getting injections into my backside … pain is just running down your leg,” she said. “And it put my body into menopause. I gained a lot of weight, and I didn’t feel like myself. Mentally, emotionally, physically.”

In search of other ways to help her body, Qerim decided to cut out all sugar, alcohol and processed foods, and started getting acupuncture treatments, which she calls “a saving grace.”

The only thing the anchor couldn’t ditch? Coffee.

“I’m on in the morning, it’s hard!” she said, laughing.

Qerim hopes that by speaking out, she can reach other women who are struggling and raise awareness.

“If I can connect with some other people and make them feel like were not alone, we can fight through this, and then hopefully in the next couple of generations they’ll have the right treatments and this will no longer be an issue,” she said.