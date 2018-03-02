Emily Skye Wished She Could Work Out While Battling Postpartum Depression: 'It Was Tough'

As a teenager, Emily Skye suffered from severe depression, to the point where she tried to take her life. Exercise is what pulled her out, and in the days after giving birth to her first child, before she was medically cleared to work out again, she wished she could get in back in the gym while dealing with postpartum depression.

The fitness influencer, 33, says it was difficult to hold off on exercise after her daughter Mia was born on Dec. 18.

“Dealing with baby blues and being able to do very little about it was tough,” Skye tells PEOPLE. “I really, really wanted to train but I just wasn’t physically ready to. My hormones were all messed up and I was crying and feeling miserable for absolutely no reason.”

And Skye, who built a fitness empire with her honest and relatable posts about her body, values the mental benefits of exercise.

“I know in my younger years physical exercise played a massive part in helping me deal with depression,” she says. “If it wasn’t for training and lifting weights I don’t really know where I would be right now.”

She made it through the “baby blues” with help from her partner, Declan, and was excited to get back in the gym after the doctor-mandated six weeks away. Skye is working on getting back to her previous level of fitness, but she’s not concerned about “bouncing back” immediately like many of her fellow trainers.

“I think that there was probably the expectation that I would, considering so many other women in the fitness industry bounced back so quickly in the past,” she says. “Don’t get me wrong, if you’re one of those people that bounced back straight after giving birth — that’s fantastic. But that simply wasn’t my reality and the case for many other women out there.”

“I’ve never looked at what other fitness women on Instagram do and try to compare myself with them,” she adds. “I just focus on what I’m doing and try to be as honest and open with my followers about my experiences as I can.”

That transparency with her 2.3 million Instagram followers is part of what makes Skye a must-follow, and she says its made the postpartum experience even better.

“For me being totally honest about everything has in fact made the connection with my followers even stronger,” she says. “I have an audience of 80 percent women. I think the last thing they want to see is another person who’s just breezing through it all without a problem in the world.”

Skye says pregnancy and childbirth gave her “a really strong appreciation” for what her body could do, and she wants to help others gain that same love.

“For me, having a baby has been a massive change,” she says. “I think if I can share with the world all the things many women are really embarrassed about it really empowers them to embrace their new bodies.”