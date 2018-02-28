How Dennis Quaid Stays in Shape at Age 63: 'I Genuinely Enjoy It'

Dennis Quaid is still in phenomenal shape at age 63 — and he has his younger self to thank.

The actor, who stars in the upcoming film I Can Only Imagine, premiering March 16, said he learned an important lesson about health at the start of his career.

“I used to box when I was in my 20s,” Quaid tells MensHealth.com. “There was this guy at the time at the Hollywood Y[MCA] who was in incredible shape in his 50s. I asked him that same question: ‘How do you do that?’ He told me, ‘You take care of yourself in your 20s and 30s and the rest will take care of itself.’ ”

The prolific actor kept that advice in mind as the years went by and he continued to stick to his workouts.

“He was right,” Quaid said. “It doesn’t mean you have to be there every day, but you do have to live your life with that in mind. Because if you let it go, every time it gets a little harder to get back. So I’ve always stayed with it. I genuinely enjoy it.”

Though Quaid has had to switch up his workouts in a few ways as his body ages.

“I was a runner for about 35 years, but that gets hard on the knees and the joints,” he said. “At least for me. So I turned to cycling, which I’m currently doing. That and yoga. Along with that, you got to still get into the gym and lift. Do the sit-ups.”

Quaid is also in a better place mentally with his body, after suffering from what he called “manorexia” in the mid-1990’s. After losing 40 lbs. for the film Wyatt Earp, he continued to have body dysmorphia.

“My arms were so skinny that I couldn’t pull myself out of a pool,” Quaid said in 2006. “I wasn’t bulimic, but I could understand what people go through with that. I’d look in the mirror and still see a 180-lb. guy, even though I was 138 pounds.”