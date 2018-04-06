Demi Lovato Pinches Her ‘Extra Fat’ and Proudly Shows Off Her Cellulite: ‘I Still Love Myself’

Demi Lovato doesn’t think that a little “extra fat” or cellulite should make her feel any less confident about her body.

The 25-year-old singer, who has long been an outspoken advocate for body positivity, shared a series of posts on her Instagram Story on Thursday dedicated to how much she loves her curves.

Posting a video of herself grabbing onto her excess stomach skin, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer wrote, “stretch marks and extra fat..and yet I still love myself.”

She also shared a video of herself bouncing her booty back in forth while wearing underwear alongside a similar message: “Cellulite and yet I still love myself.”

But there was something about the video that rubbed Lovato the wrong way: it made her legs look smoother than they really are.

“The boomerang smoothed out my legs,” she wrote in a separate post. “I have cellulite just like the other 93% of women do.”

“What you see on Instagram isn’t always what it seems to be. Let’s embrace our real selves. #iloveme,” she continued.

The 25-year-old also shared a photo of her strong physique in a pair of workout shorts and a tied-up top that exposed her midriff.

“No thigh gap for me and yet I still love myself,” she wrote alongside the selfie.

As somebody who has previously checked into rehab twice for substance abuse and bulimia, Lovato also hasn’t been shy about criticizing society’s obsession with dieting.

“It’s so frustrating and sad how strong the #dietculture in our society is,” Lovato wrote on social media last month. “It’s constantly telling us we’re not thin enough no matter what.”

“You are beautiful no matter what anyone says,” she continued.

Lovato also opened up to PEOPLE in February about how much happier she’s felt since deciding to give up on dieting.

“I stopped dieting and have gained a little weight so it’s been a struggle, but at the same time, I’m happier because I’m not restricting myself from certain foods and I’m no longer food shaming myself,” Lovato explained.

“As someone recovering from a food disorder, it’s something that I want to put out there that you don’t have to diet in order to be happy,” Lovato added. “I don’t think I’ve heard that message out there in the public and of course, it’s important to be healthy and everything in moderation is fine.”