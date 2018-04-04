Cynthia Bailey Underwent Surgery to Remove a Lymphoma Tumor: 'I Was Scared'

Cynthia Bailey is back at home recovering after undergoing surgery for a lymphoma tumor that turned out to be benign.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 51, tells PEOPLE that she went to the doctor after spotting an odd growth on her back.

“I noticed a slight raised lump on my back near my left shoulder blade about two months ago. At first I thought I had been bitten by something, or it was just back fat. A couple of weeks later, I noticed that it was still there and seemed to be growing,” she says in a statement.

Bailey’s doctor told her the growth was lymphoma, a fatty tumor that grows in the body’s immune system, and she started to panic.

“I Googled it immediately, and was blown away by the photos of the worst cases in particular. I was scared because as soon as I heard the word tumor, I immediately thought cancer,” she says.

On Saturday, Bailey shared a photo from the doctor’s office and told her followers that she had an “early morning doctor appointment today. Had a little health scare. Thankfully I’m okay.”

Bailey set up surgery to remove the lymphoma, and doctors were able to remove it, but with some difficulty. Thankfully, the tumor was not cancerous.

“Surgery went well, however it went much longer than expected because the tumor was embedded very deeply in my back and partially under a muscle,” she explains. “It was also larger than expected. In the end, thankfully all the lymphoma was removed successfully, and it is benign.”

Bailey says she’s now back at her home, which she calls “Lake Bailey,” and recovering well.

“Thanks to everyone for all the well wishes, texts, and flowers,” she says.