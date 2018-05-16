Chrissy Metz literally bared all to increase her self-confidence.

Speaking with Jenny McCarthy on Tuesday in an interview for SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show, the This Is Us star, 37, revealed the helpful guidance she once received when it came to loving her body.

“My vocal coach in L.A., Dot Todman, she actually had me, she said, ‘Chrissy, I want you to sing in the mirror naked,’ I was like, ‘The hell? You want me to what?’ ” Metz recalled.

The actress, who has been open about her weight, also shared that feeling empowered helped her to find her identity.

“It’s just accepting you’re not your body. It’s the vessel that your spirit occupies,” Metz said about being comfortable in her own skin.

“Knowing that not all that I am is my body, also esteemable acts create self-esteem,” the This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today author shared. “When I can be kind and of service, when I’m loving, then that creates that true confidence within yourself and you’re like, ‘None of this matters.’ It’s just who I am and how I treat people. That’s all that matters.”

Singing has been a big passion for Metz, who portrays aspiring singer Kate Pearson on the hit NBC series. During the second season, Metz showcased her real singing voice when she sang Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 classic “Landslide” in episode two.

Metz, who earned an Emmy nomination for her role, previously told PEOPLE how much she loves combining acting and singing on the show.

“[Creator] Dan [Fogelman] is writing my dream life. I enjoy singing very much,” she said in September 2017.

Recently, in March, Metz revealed to PEOPLE that she’s finally come to terms with her status as the breakout star. “I learned to embrace the idea that people could be inspired by me,” she said.

And when it comes to her weight, Metz revealed she’s finally happy in her own skin. “I don’t focus on numbers. It’s all about how I feel,” she said.