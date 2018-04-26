Ellen DeGeneres Celebrates Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Body of Work’ in Shirtless Montage

Jessica Derschowitz
April 26, 2018 11:00 AM

A lot has happened over the course of the decade of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Heroes have been tested. Planets and galaxies have been in jeopardy, saved, and put in jeopardy again. And on a few glorious occasions, really good-looking men named Chris have been shirtless.

That last bit is what Ellen DeGeneres highlighted when Chris Hemsworth appeared on her show Thursday to promote the latest MCU installment, Avengers: Infinity War.

DeGeneres noted that with the stakes in this film being so high, there’s a good chance not every hero makes it out alive. Hemsworth couldn’t confirm or deny anything, of course, but juuuuuust in case Thor ends up worse off than just losing an eye, she made him a video celebrating his “best-of” moments from the franchise.

Chris Hemsworth and Ellen DeGeneres
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Those moments, it turns out, were all moments when the god of thunder happens to not be wearing a shirt.

“It’s all I’ve done for 10 years,” Hemsworth joked after watching the footage.

Avengers: Infinity War arrives in theaters Friday. Watch the full The Ellen DeGeneres Show clip above.

