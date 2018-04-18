Chris Hemsworth's Stuntman Does Extra Training to Match His Muscles: 'He's Much Bigger Than Me'

Chris Hemsworth‘s longtime stuntman may look like the actor, but it’s only after spending double the time in the gym.

Bobby Holland Hanton said that the toughest part of being Hemsworth’s stand-in is maintaining the same physique as the ripped Australian, especially when he’s filming a Thor movie.

“Thor is definitely the most difficult character that we have to get in shape for,” Hanton, 34, told news.com.au. “Chris is already huge, he’s much bigger than me naturally so I have to train twice a day. It’s a job in itself.”

And whenever he’s not training or in front of the camera, Hanton has to be eating. Both he and Hemsworth down eight meals a day during filming to bulk up.

(L-R) Bobby Holland Hanton and Chris Hemsworth Bobby Holland/Instagram

“We might train first thing in the morning and last thing at night,” Hanton said. “We try and eat every two-and-a-half hours. For breakfast we might have something like scrambled eggs with steak and spinach. No carbs in the morning. Then two hours later we might have a chicken breast and salad. After our first training session, we’d introduce the carbs, usually brown rice, sweet potato or quinoa and then we’d continue to eat carbs up until the last meal. It’s pretty intense.”

Hanton has doubled for Hemsworth for five years now, and said that the last 18 months have been the toughest with back-to-back Thor and Avengers movies.

“I’ve done a few Thor and Avengers movies now and generally it would be over a six-month period. But just recently we did Ragnarok straight into Avengers 3 and Avengers 4, so it was staying in Thor shape for the best part of a year-and-a-half and that was the biggest challenge to date so far,” he said.

But Hanton added that he loves working with Hemsworth.

“We’re the same age, have the same kind of personality and we laugh at the same things,” Hanton said. “He’s very loyal and keeps a really strong team around him and takes them around on each movie.”