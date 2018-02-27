Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone & More Celebs Who Gained or Lost Weight for a Film Role — And How They Did It

JENNIFER LAWRENCE FOR RED SPARROW

Although Lawrence resisted dieting for a movie role for years, she changed her mind when it came to playing a former Russian ballerina in her 2018 film, Red Sparrow. "Red Sparrow was the first time that I was really hungry, and disciplined,” the actress told Vanity Fair. "I can’t be in character as an ex-ballerina and not feel like an ex-ballerina."

Lawrence shot her dancing scenes first so she could get back to her regular eating schedule — which was definitely appreciated. “I can’t work on a diet. I’m hungry. I’m standing on my feet. I need more energy,” Lawrence said. “I remember having a meltdown, freaking out that I had eaten five banana chips.”

And once she was done with the ballet scenes in Red Sparrow, Lawrence found her go-to meal as she continued to film in Hungary.

“I discovered this Viennese kielbasa sausage in an uncircumcised French-bread roll, with pickle relish. I had that almost every day in Budapest — which you can see, because I continue to grow in the movie,” she said, laughing. “Dieting is just not in the cards for me.”