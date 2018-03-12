7 Celebs Who've Collapsed On Stage Due to Health Concerns

TIM MCGRAW

Tim McGraw cut his March 2018 set short at the Country to Country festival in Dublin, Ireland, after collapsing onstage due to dehydration. McGraw's rep told PEOPLE in a statement, "Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine."

Rolling Stone reported that Faith Hill, who was also performing at the event, then addressed fans and said her husband was "super dehydrated" as a result of their busy tour schedule. She added, "I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage." A fan account shared a video of the moment to Instagram.