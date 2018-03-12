7 Celebs Who've Collapsed On Stage Due to Health Concerns

Health
TIM MCGRAW
Tim McGraw cut his March 2018 set short at the Country to Country festival in Dublin, Ireland, after collapsing onstage due to dehydration. McGraw's rep told PEOPLE in a statement, "Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine."
Rolling Stone reported that Faith Hill, who was also performing at the event, then addressed fans and said her husband was "super dehydrated" as a result of their busy tour schedule. She added, "I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage." A fan account shared a video of the moment to Instagram.
WENDY WILLIAMS
In October 2017, Wendy Williams fainted during a live broadcast of her self-titled show — a collapse she told audiences occurred because she had "overheated" in her Statue of Liberty Halloween costume. "They told me that I went down on my booty first … rolled onto my back, then, boom — on my head," Williams said on her eponymous talk show the next day. "I have no headache, no lump on my head. At 53 years old, no aching in my body. I am shocked."
Williams, who felt feverish leading up to the scary moment, was diagnosed with Graves', an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid, months later.
JOE PERRY
During a July 2016 performance with the Hollywood Vampires — which consists of Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp — in Brooklyn, New York, Perry was seen seating himself on the base of the band's drum kit before stumbling backstage and collapsing during the group's opening song. After a few minutes, bandmate Cooper announced to the crowd that "Joe isn't feeling very well," and said they would continue the show without him.
One month later, Cooper opened up about the moment, attributing it to exhaustion and dehydration. "We were doing 25 to 30 songs with no break," Alice Cooper told Rolling Stone one month later. "You're in fourth gear, and there's no 24-hour resting period. I think it just caught up with him. He finally got up there onstage, dehydrated. And I think he was exhausted. He told me the night before he hadn't eaten in two days."
ALEXA RAY JOEL
The singer-songwriter – and daughter of musician Billy Joel and model Christie Brinkley – lost consciousness while on stage at the Cafe Carlyle, where she was playing to a sold-out crowd in April 2014. She was rushed to the emergency room at New York Presbyterian Hospital and diagnosed with vasovagal syncope, a condition that blocks blood from flowing to the brain and causes fainting, her rep told PEOPLE. Fortunately, vasovagal syncope does not require any treatment.
JUSTIN BIEBER
The singer collapsed on stage at London's O2 arena on in March 2013 after complaining of breathing problems throughout the performance. "He got oxygen from emergency personnel. He insisted on finishing the show," his rep told E! at the time. "He is on the way to the hospital right now." The musician tweeted the following the day from the hospital, assuring his fans he was okay: "getting better. thanks for everyone pulling me thru tonight. best fans in the world. figuring out what happened. thanks for the love."
KELLY OSBOURNE
While filming an episode of Fashion Police in March 2013, Osbourne fainted on set before revealing she had actually suffered a seizure. Sharon Osbourne later discussed the state of her daughter's health on The Talk, saying "We were very blessed that … when she had her seizure, she had it while she was filming, so it was filmed. We needed that to show the neurologist so they could see what was happening."
Her rep told E! News that "Doctors ran numerous tests and determined that this was most likely a onetime episode of which there are no conclusive results. [Kelly] is looking forward to returning to Fashion Police this week and getting back to business and life as usual."
KELLY ROWLAND
In July 2007, Rowland traveled to Lagos, Nigeria to partake in the ThisDay Music Festival, where she was set to perform. The former Destiny's Child member ended up collapsing on the stage, with her rep saying dehydration was the cause. Rowland was then taken to an undisclosed Lagos hospital for a check-up and was reported to be in "good condition."
