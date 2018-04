DEMI LOVATO

Lovato was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 22 years old during a stay in rehab, after years of being mistakenly diagnosed with depression. Years later, she’s been an outspoken advocate for those dealing with mental illness. “I remember sitting with my manager and my family and talking to them about whether or not to speak out about the issues that I was dealing with,” Lovato told Women’s Health in 2015. “I knew that there were two options: I could either not talk about my stint in rehab and hope that it went away, or I could talk about it and inspire people to get help for their issues, as well, so that’s exactly what I did.”