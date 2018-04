19 Stars Who've Opened Up About Plastic Surgery

The Big Bang Theory star is done hiding her past plastic surgeries — and wants people to know she doesn’t regret it. Cuoco opened up to Women’s Health about her past procedures, telling the magazine that she’s had rhinoplasty, a breast augmentation and recently got fillers in her neck. She says getting the surgeries was the “best thing I ever did.” Cuoco stressed that you should only do it for yourself, but that it can make a person feel great. “As much as you want to love your inner self, I’m sorry, you also want to look good,” she said. “I don’t think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that’s amazing.”