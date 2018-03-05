Lena Dunham

The writer and actress has long shared her struggles with endometriosis over the years, a fight that caused her to lose "all trust in or connection to" her body.

Though the pain started with her first period, Dunham, 31, didn't get diagnosed until she was filming the first season of Girls at age 25. She says those years in between were difficult to handle.

“If my pain had no tangible source, that just meant my mind was more powerful than I was and it didn’t want me to be happy, ever,” Dunham said in 2015. “I saw myself divided like a black-and-white cookie into neat halves: one bright and ambitious, the other destined to wind up strapped to a gurney and moaning for pain meds.”

In an essay for the March 2018 issue of Vogue, she revealed that she had her uterus removed in a total hysterectomy, and can no longer carry a child — something she dreamed of since she was little.

"I may have felt choiceless before, but I know I have choices now," Dunham wrote. "Soon I’ll start exploring whether my ovaries, which remain someplace inside me in that vast cavern of organs and scar tissue, have eggs. (Your brain, unaware that the rest of the apparatus has gone, in theory keeps firing up your eggs every month, to be released and reabsorbed into the cavern.) Adoption is a thrilling truth I’ll pursue with all my might."