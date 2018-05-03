Britney Spears and Boyfriend Sam Asghari Crush a Grueling Couples Workout: 'Stronger Together'

The couple that works out together, stays together.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are further proving they’re #couplegoals after the pop star, 36, shared a workout video of the two of them on Instagram Thursday.

“Stronger together @samasghari 👯‍♀️🍏👯‍♀️,” Spears wrote in the caption as the video began with the star doing suspended sit-ups with her legs wrapped around Asghari’s waist.

Spears continued with her workout as she held a plank over Asghari’s body and did leg lifts with her model beau’s assistance.

In the next sequence, Asghari did push-ups with Spears holding on to his legs as feet rested on his back so she also worked her core with another plank position.

Britney Spears performing suspended sit-ups with Sam Asghari Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Asghari showed off his impressive strength as he bench-pressed the singer. He followed that with sit-ups of his own as Spears rewarded with Asghari kisses and smiles.

RELATED: Britney Spears Rocks Booty Shorts During Steamy Dance with Shirtless Boyfriend Sam Asghari

In a final workout routine, Spears successfully held a handstand as she rested her feet against a wall-to-floor length mirror.

Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney Spears performing a handstand

This isn’t the first time Spears has featured her boyfriend in one of her popular Instagram workout videos. The “Gimme More” singer shared an Instagram video of herself and Asghari in early April in which the duo showed off their dance moves.

“Some days you just got to dance!” she captioned the video.

Scantily clad in a crop top and white booty shorts, a smiling Spears even gets a lift from her shirtless boyfriend before the pair share a couple smooches.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Allen Berezovsky/Getty

“See what she makes me do,” Asghari captioned the same video, adding several choice emojis — including a heart.

The couple, who have been dating for more than a year, have become increasingly more public with their relationship.

In early April, the model gushed about the icon on social media. “Not going to wait until t0morrow to express my love for the one that humbles me,” he wrote, adding, “women crush (not only on Wednesdays) but every day.”

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

The pair were first romantically linked after meeting on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video.

After their initial meeting, the Spears dug up his phone number out of her bag nearly “five months later,” she revealed in a January 2017 radio interview.

“I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” she said. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.”