Britney Spears Is 'Switching Up' Her Workout Routine to Prep for the Piece of Me Tour

Britney Spears is getting ready to head out on her international Piece of Me tour this summer. But before she does, the 36-year-old “Work Bitch” singer is hitting the gym.

On Tuesday, Spears shared a new Instagram video, explaining in the post’s caption that she was trying out a few new exercises.

“Switching up my workout routine in the gym as I get ready for the #PieceOfMe Tour!!” Spears wrote.

In the clip — set to Anitta, J. Balvin & Jeon’s tune “Machika” — the mother of two appears to be focused on a full-body workout as she moves from jumping squats to ball crunches, from leg lifts to kettle bell swings.

Dressed in a blue training bra and white workout shorts, Spears ends her workout with some yoga moves and split stretches.

Spears finished her wildly successful Las Vegas residency with a lively New Year’s Eve performance, portions of which were shown on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest to the delight of fans.

The singer and dancer kicked off the four-year run of her show Britney: Piece of Me from the AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in December 2013.

“I just want to say thank you to the #PieceOfMe cast and crew, the city of Las Vegas, and all of the fans who came out to sing, dance and party!!” Spears tweeted on New Years Eve. “What an incredible four years!! Love you all!!”

It’s almost showtime! I just want to say thank you to the #PieceOfMe cast and crew, the city of Las Vegas, and all of the fans who came out to sing, dance and party!! What an incredible four years!! Love you all!! 💋 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 1, 2018

Besides leaving behind her residency in January, Spears also said goodbye to the gym temporarily — telling her followers she needed a break from her workouts.

“I love cardio and sweating, but overdoing anything just isn’t good,” the pop star wrote on Instagram.

Instead, Spears wanted to spend more time with sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11.

“It’s been nice working out a little less these last few weeks and enjoying my time off with my children!!!!” Spears said.

Britney Spears/Instagram

That didn’t last long, though.

Spears was back in the gym less than two weeks later and “gearing up for summer” by taking her workouts up a notch. Set to Spears’ song “Get Naked (I Got A Plan)” from her 2007 album Blackout, the video showed Spears moving her way through a variety of body weight exercises while holding two hand weights.

In March, Spears gave her fans a peek at arm day, using weights to tone her triceps and biceps. “Daily exercise is important for me both mentally and physically,” she said in 2014. “I don’t mind working out. Trainers keep you motivated, but I don’t have a problem being motivated.”

Spears’ Piece of Me tour kicks off on July 12 at the MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.

Other stops are scheduled in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Florida, the U.K., Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Ireland, and France.