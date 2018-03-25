Britney Spears' Reunion with 'White Booty Shorts' Has Miley Cyrus Cheering on Her Workouts

Britney Spears has been reunited with her white short-shorts, and that warrants one of her famous gym selfies.

On Friday, during a workout session, the singer, 36, showed off her incredible physique to her 19 million Instagram followers, including Miley Cyrus who cheered her on with a comment that read: “Yasss.”

Spears posed in one of her go-to fitness tops — she’s previously worn the peach sports bra during an April 2017 workout where she showed off some splits — and super tiny bottoms.

“Found my white booty shorts 😉” Spears captioned the shot on Friday.

The snap came just before her ex Kevin Federline headed to a Las Vegas strip club on Saturday to celebrate his 40th birthday.

The DJ recently asked to get more child support money for their two sons, 12-year-old Sean Preston and 11-year-old Jayden James. He wants to double the alleged $20,000 a month he gets from her, according to reports. Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, who controls her finances, offered to set a budget for Federline rather than discuss increasing child support.

RELATED: Britney Spears Poses in Denim Underwear as the Face of Kenzo’s New Ad Campaign

Back in January, Spears said she needed a break from her workouts.

“I love cardio and sweating, but overdoing anything just isn’t good,” the pop star wrote on Instagram.

Instead, she’s been skipping some of her workouts to spend time with her two sons.

“It’s been nice working out a little less these last few weeks and enjoying my time off with my children!!!!” Spears said.

However, she was back in the gym less than two weeks later and “gearing up for summer” by taking her workouts up a notch. Set to Spears’ song “Get Naked (I Got A Plan)” from her 2007 album Blackout, the video showed Spears moving her way through a variety of body weight exercises while holding two hand weights.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

RELATED: 27 Times Britney Spears Was the Fitness Hero We Needed

Earlier this month, Spears gave her fans a peek at arm day, using weights to tone her triceps and biceps.

“Daily exercise is important for me both mentally and physically,” she said in 2014. “I don’t mind working out. Trainers keep you motivated, but I don’t have a problem being motivated.”