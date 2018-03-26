A Completely Ripped Brie Larson Destroys Some Pull-Ups: 'Monday Motivation'

O Captain, our captain!

Brie Larson is currently filming Captain Marvel, where she’ll be the first woman to solo lead a Marvel movie, and in preparation she’s become seriously ripped, as she showed in a video posted to Instagram.

In the video, the Academy Award-winning actress does five pull-ups and shows off her insane back muscles.

“Nine months of training really does some stuff to your body,” Larson, 28, captioned the post, along with some laughing emojis and “#mondaymotivation.”

She also shared a photo from a day spent at the pool, with her impressive arm and back muscles on display in a strappy swimsuit.

Larson is no stranger to training for a movie. In 2016, she told PEOPLE that she gained a whopping 15 lbs. of muscle for her award-winning role in Room.

“I was able to lift things that I never felt in my life I would be able to do,” she said.

Larson would get up early each day to strength train before filming started.

“That became such a huge part of the routine of making this movie,” she said. “Every other day, I worked with this incredible trainer, and she would have me lift extreme weights over my head. Just having that, being able to deadlift before I went to work every morning, gave me this mental change that I never had before.”

The star also worked with nutritionist Dr. Philip Goglia to ensure she was properly fueling her body to support her workouts. Goglia told PEOPLE that he had Larson drinking three to four liters of water a day, eating frequent snacks and prioritizing fatty fish at dinner.