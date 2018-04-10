Captain Marvel Brie Larson Powers Through an Insanely Heavy 400-Lb. Hip Thrust Workout

We’re Marvel­­-ing at Brie Larson’s strength!

The actress is currently preparing for her starring role in Captain Marvel, where she’ll be the first woman to solo-lead a Marvel action movie, and she’s nailing the superhero strength so far.

Larson, 28, shared three videos on Sunday from her weighted hip thrust workout — a move that builds up glute and hip strength — as she built up the weight to a whopping 400 lbs.

“335/350/400 byeeeeeee,” she captioned the videos.

The Academy Award-winning actress first shared a video from her intense workouts on March 26, with a post of her pull-up abilities.

“Nine months of training really does some stuff to your body,” she captioned the post, along with some laughing emojis and “#mondaymotivation.”

And one day later, Larson posted another video of her weighted push-ups.

“Getting stronger is a process,” she wrote. “I’m committed to showing up for everyday.”

Larson previously trained for her role in Room, telling PEOPLE in 2016 that she gained 15 lbs. of muscle for the part that won her an Oscar.

“I was able to lift things that I never felt in my life I would be able to do,” she said.

Larson said that her morning strength-training workouts gave her a chance to clear her head before stepping into her role as a mom imprisioned for years by her kidnapper.

“That became such a huge part of the routine of making this movie,” she said. “Every other day, I worked with this incredible trainer, and she would have me lift extreme weights over my head. Just having that, being able to deadlift before I went to work every morning, gave me this mental change that I never had before.”