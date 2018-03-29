Brandi Glanville Explains That Her Upper Lip Is Paralyzed Because of a Laser Hair Removal Burn

Brandi Glanville is setting the record straight.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gets tons of questions about the right side of her upper lip and why it stays in place when she talks.

“Everyone wants to know why my top lip doesn’t move,” Glanville, 45, says on her YouTube channel and blog, Bi-Coastal Beauty Unfiltered. “You can see it right here. It’s a little white circle. I had laser hair removal on my upper lip around, oh gosh, 2009, maybe 8? And I got a third degree burn. And my face on the right side doesn’t move the way my face on the left side moves. So that is why.”

Brandi Glanville Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Glanville says that the burn essentially left her lip paralyzed.

“I have some nerve damage and scar tissue. So I talk out of the side of my mouth. If you don’t like it, suck my d—.”

Glanville, who just finished up a season of Celebrity Big Brother, also said that she’s going to get another vaginal rejuvenation, and that she’s “super sexual right now.”

“I was in the Big Brother house asexual, completely. Although I’m not having sex right now, I’m thinking about it all the time, which is annoying, because I’m not having it. And so if you’re not having it and thinking about it it’s quite distracting,” she says.

The mom of two announced in January that she and ex-boyfriend Donald Friese had split, and she added in her YouTube video that she’s not sure “who is going to get this new vagina.”