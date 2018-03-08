After a few months of skipping her workouts because she was too busy, Bella Thorne got back in the gym — and remembered how much exercise helps her mental health.

The actress, who stars in the upcoming film Midnight Sun, talked about the personal health benefits of staying active.

“I recently decided it’s time to go back to the gym,” Thorne, 20, told SHAPE for their March cover. “I get stressed and antsy when I don’t go.”

But she chooses her workouts carefully.

“I don’t do cardio because it makes me lose too much weight, and my boobs are always the first thing to go,” Thorne said. “But I will do a lot of weight lifting, boxing, Pilates, and hot yoga.”

Bella Thorne Ben Watts/SHAPE

Talking about her mental health is important to Thorne, who makes a point to be open about everything she’s struggled with, including depression, dyslexia and a history of sexual abuse.

“There’s really not much I keep private, but in the past I’ve been a little more guarded about my home life and what I dealt with when I was younger because if you put stuff out there the wrong way, it could hurt someone,” she said. “But I’m ready to be upfront now for justice — for those people who have gone through the same thing.”

Bella Thorne Ben Watts/SHAPE

Another topic she’s open about? Her body, which is why Thorne has happily showed off her acne and decided to do an unretouched nude photo shoot for GQ Mexico. And she doesn’t care if it leads to criticism.

“It would make a lot of people uncomfortable, but for me the issue was, I can be a feminist and show skin,” she said. “You’d never tell a guy not to take off his shirt, would you?”

Bella Thorne Ben Watts/SHAPE

But with everything in her plate, Thorne said she has to be mindful that she’s not doing too much.

Bella Thorne Ben Watts/SHAPE

“I’m lucky that I have one of those brains that always allows me to take more on. But while it makes for a great work ethic, it gets me in trouble,” she said. “When I’m overtired, my psoriasis and acne are bad, I get migraines and sore eyes, I forget my lines, and my hands shake a lot. Those are tells that I need some sleep.”

Thorne’s SHAPE cover goes on newsstands on March 13.