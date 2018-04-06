Bachelor in Paradise Star Amanda Stanton Films Herself as She Gets Lip Injections

Amanda Stanton is making her pout a little plumper.

On Wednesday, the Bachelor in Paradise alum filmed herself as she was getting lip fillers.

“A little lip touch 💋💉 up for this #bachelorette,” the physician assistant treating the reality star captioned the Instagram video.

The Bachelor star, held her phone as practitioner, Nicole Smith, injected her lips, which immediately looked fuller.

Stanton, who was wearing minimal makeup and wavy pigtails, certainly was brave, smiling through the lip augmentation process.

This isn’t the first time Stanton has received fillers. Back in February, the mom-of-two had Restylane injections in her face to create more defined cheekbones.

“A little cheek 😊enhancement 💉💋for this #bombshell @amanda_stantonn from #thebachelorinparadise,” Smith captioned a video of the star.

On her own Instagram, the reality star turned blogger often posts candid fashion and beauty tips but most do not involve needles and physician assistant.

Last September, the 27-year-old shared why she broke up with Robby Hayes after a summer of fun and plenty of PDA in Mexico during Bachelor in Paradise.

Amanda Stanton often shares beauty tips on her Instagram Sara Jaye Weiss

Amanda Stanton often shares beauty tips on her Instagram

“He was like, ‘I want you to be my girlfriend. I haven’t had a girlfriend in a long time. Let’s just go full force.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I’m not interested in dating anybody else,’” Stanton, who previously found love on the show with Josh Murray, told People at the time.

“I’m the kind of person, when I’m into someone, I put all my effort into that,” she added. “So we tried it out, and I think we just have different ideas of what a relationship is like. Like, certain things that just come naturally in a relationship, like checking in with that person, answering when I call. There were photos of him with another girl. It became too much for me.”