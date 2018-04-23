Annette Bening ‘Was Scared’ After Getting 'Tiny Tick Bite' While Filming The Seagull

Annette Bening had a health scare while filming her latest movie.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday at the world premiere of The Seagull at the Tribeca Film Festival, the 59-year-old actress revealed that while she was on location, she was bitten by a tick.

“I’m from California so Lyme disease is very scary,” the actress explained.

Lyme disease is a potentially debilitating infection caused by bacteria called Borrelia burgdorferi, and is transmitted through the bite of an infected blacklegged tick.

Although The Seagull, which is based on a play by Anton Chekhov, takes place in Russia, the movie was filmed at Arrow Park Lake and Lodge in Monroe, New York, and several members of the cast told The Hollywood Reporter the experience made them feel like they were at “summer camp.”

Unfortunately, one of the downsides to summer camp usually includes having to deal with mosquitoes and ticks.

But luckily for Bening, her tick bite turned out to be “no big deal.”

“I overreacted a little bit. I had a little tiny tick bite. It was no big deal. I tend to be pretty calm about things in general, but when that tick bit me, I was scared,” she told THR.

Linda Giampa, executive director of the Bay Area Lyme Foundation previously told PEOPLE that “for some people, Lyme is easily treated, but for others this disease is devastating.”

Early stage symptoms include headaches, flu-like symptoms, joint pain, fatigue, but Giampa added that “it’s important to note that less than 50 percent of patients get a bullseye rash” on their skin, centered around the tick bite.

The Seagull opens May 11 via Sony Pictures Classics.