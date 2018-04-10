Anna Faris on Her Breast Augmentation: I Thought 'Plastic Surgery Was Caving In to 'The Man' ' but 'It Was Awesome'

When it came time to decide whether plastic surgery was right for her, Anna Faris says it all came down to a really simple factor: how she would look in a bikini.

In the May issue of Women’s Health, the 41-year-old Overboard actress explained that while she “never, ever thought” she’d get plastic surgery, things changed when she was 30.

“I was always a negative-A cup, so when I was 30, I was getting a divorce [she was married to Ben Indra for four years], I had just finished House Bunny, and I’d sold another movie, all of these new things were happening to me, so I got my breasts done,” the actress told Women’s Health, adding that “it was f—ing awesome.”

“I never, ever thought I’d do something like that,” she continued, explaining that she “always thought plastic surgery was caving in to ‘the man,’ you know? But it came down to a really simple thing: I wanted to fill out a bikini.”

“I’m still floored that I did it, because I am a staunch feminist. I kept thinking, am I betraying my own gender by doing this?” Faris admitted.

But despite her own initial reservations, Faris says she thinks “that people should be able to do whatever they want, whether it’s getting braces, bleaching their hair, getting extensions, getting a boob job, getting vaginal surgery, or getting a nose job.”

The Mom star went on to reveal how “incredible” to “have absolutely zero concern about my weight” during her pregnancy with son Jack.

“When I was pregnant, I gained 70 lbs! I wish it was all in my belly, but it was on my arms, my thighs, my ass. I remember at the time thinking, This is incredible. I’d never enjoyed food more and I didn’t care,” she said.

“My vanity was completely tidal-waved by the need to just nourish this thing. Nothing was going to stop me! Finally, my doctor was like, ‘Okay, you’re, uh, gaining at a pretty rapid pace.’ Well, yeah! For the first time in a long time, I had absolutely zero concern about my weight. It felt really good,” she continued.

As for her love of hiking, Faris revealed she hopes she can get her 5-year-old son, whom she shares with ex Chris Pratt, to share her enthusiasm for the outdoor activity some day.

“I grew up in Washington, and my dad took us hiking in the mountains every weekend. I had a passion for it early on,” she said, adding that she and her brother “weren’t allowed to bring friends.”

“I’m really grateful for that time because it forced me to have conversations with my parents and appreciate nature. I hope to instill that in my son,” she continued. “I think of hiking as my time to be alone and reflect. I love pushing my body, but I also love the solitude. It’s one of the few times in my week that I get to be by myself and think about things. Sometimes I listen to other podcasts and get inspiration from them.”