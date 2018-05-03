Amy Schumer Says She Is 'On the Mend' After Being Hospitalized with a Kidney Infection

Amy Schumer is getting back into action after her recent hospitalization for a kidney infection.

The I Feel Pretty actress shared a black and white photo of herself standing outside with a black dog in the background. In typical Schumer fashion, she has a slight smile on her face and cheekily wore no pants.

“On the mend,” Schumer, 36, wrote in the caption.

The comedian shared on Instagram at the end of April that she had been hospitalized for five days with a “horrible” kidney infection.

Schumer was in the middle of promoting her new film I Feel Pretty when the infection struck.

“Here’s what I’ve been up to this week. I was hospitalized for five days with a horrible kidney infection,” she posted on Instagram. “I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad ass nurses also my husband who’s name is, I want to say, Chris? And my sisters Kimby and Mol who have been by my side the whole time.”

Schumer wrote she had hoped to go to the London premiere of I Feel Pretty, but her doctors “have told me that’s a no go.”

“I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first,” she said.

Despite her recent health problems, Schumer shared she was excited by the positive reception for her new film.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting,” she said. “I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too.”

This is the second time in two years that Schumer ended up in the hospital for health issues. During a trip to Paris with her then-boyfriend Ben Hanisch, they both contracted food poisoning.

“That is when I learned not to ever throw up in a wicker basket,” Schumer later joked to Ellen DeGeneres.