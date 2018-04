You're Not Alone: 39 Stars Who've Struggled with Body Confidence

“I think the actual thing, if I were to be clinically diagnosed, would be muscle dysmorphia,” he told Cosmopolitan. “No matter what I do, I never feel like I’m strong enough, or muscular enough or big enough, and that comes down to being the super skinny kid that was picked on and bullied. It’s basically a misperception of the way that I look at myself compared to the way the world sees me.”

Baldoni also opened up about relaxing some of his body struggles, largely out of necessity. “This last season [of Jane the Virgin] I really didn’t get to work out that much. Because I have a life, I have two kids now, I have multiple businesses. I had to give up this intense workout schedule,” he said. “So what I decided to do was, I’d work out like three weeks, two weeks before [my shirtless scenes] and do my best and didn’t go crazy, and I was also a lot happier this year. I don’t think I personally looked as good as I did in previous seasons, but I think emotionally and mentally, I was a lot happier. And I think I was a bit more normal looking. Hopefully! I don’t know.”