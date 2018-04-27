Amy Schumer Hospitalized for 5 Days with 'Horrible' Kidney Infection

Amy Schumer is recovering after spending five days in the hospital with a “horrible” kidney infection.

The actress and comedian recently returned from her honeymoon with new husband Chris Fischer, and was in the middle of promoting her new film I Feel Pretty when the infection struck.

“Here’s what I’ve been up to this week. I was hospitalized for five days with a horrible kidney infection,” Schumer, 36, posted on Instagram. “I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad ass nurses also my husband who’s name is, I want to say, Chris? And my sisters Kimby and Mol who have been by my side the whole time.”

Amy Schumer Amy Schumer/Instagram

Schumer says she had hoped to go to the London premiere of I Feel Pretty, but her doctors “have told me that’s a no go.”

“I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first,” she says.

Amy Schumer Amy Schumer/Instagram

But despite her health problems, Schumer is excited by the love for her movie.

“I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting,” she says. “I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too.”

This is the second time in two years that Schumer ended up in the hospital for health issues. During a trip to Paris with her then-boyfriend Ben Hanisch, they both contracted food poisoning.

“That is when I learned not to ever throw up in a wicker basket,” Schumer later joked to Ellen DeGeneres.