Amy Schumer Horrified by People Who Don't Eat Carbs: 'I'm What You Look Like If You Have Pasta'

For Amy Schumer, a bowl of pasta and a glass of wine are a match made in heaven.

The comedian, who recently returned from her honeymoon in Italy, responded in mock horror when she heard from Stephen Colbert that there are people who don’t eat carbs.

“You enjoy the pasta and the wine? Because some people deny themselves,” Colbert, 53, asked Schumer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“What kind of sick—” Schumer, 36, responded.

“Some people just don’t do carbs,” Colbert told the shocked actress. “So you do the pasta and wine?” he asked.

“Very much so. Like, kind of almost every night,” Schumer said. “You know actresses say, ‘Oh I love cheeseburgers!’? I’m what you look like if you have pasta and wine.”

“Which is absolutely beautiful, by the way,” Colbert said.

Schumer was on The Late Show to promote her new movie I Feel Pretty, where a woman with low self-esteem gets a concussion and suddenly believes she has supermodel-looks.

“When the trailer came out I got really nice backlash where they said I wasn’t disgusting enough to play that role, and thank you!” Schumer said. “But it’s not about an ugly monster, she just has low self-esteem.”

In an interview with Refinery 29, Schumer said the movie was a perfect fit for the current body image conversation.

“When this came up, it was like, this is exactly what I want to say right now, and what I want to communicate,” she said. “It was what I could do to make people feel better right now.”

Amy Schumer Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Schumer said that she first learned about body image in elementary school.

“I remember, in fifth grade, you’re so unaware of your body, you’re not sucking in — although now, who knows, kids probably are,” she said. “I had boobs, and I remember, this guy I was friends with said, ‘You have a big butt.’ And I was like, ‘I do?’ And he didn’t say it like it was bad, but it had never occurred to me that our bodies were very different and were something that could be judged. What if we didn’t let those moments shape how we felt about ourselves?”

Schumer said she went on to deal with body shaming from agents and magazines once she became an actress, but she’s at a point where it doesn’t bother her.

“Early on it’s not just you putting pressure on yourself, it’s people saying to you, well, if you could just gain 15 lbs. and be the quirky friend, or you can try and lose 15 lbs. and be the lead,” she explained. “And magazines would write about me as plus size when I was like a size 4 or 6. People are going to perceive me however, but I feel beautiful. I’m not going to put all my focus on that. I feel healthy and strong and good.”