American Idol Contestant Caleb Lee Hutchinson Details Amazing 70-Lb. Weight Loss

Who knew Instagram likes were so great for weight loss?

American Idol contestant Caleb Lee Hutchinson revealed on Monday night’s episode that he’s lost a whopping 70 lbs. since he first appeared on the show in August — and he said the social media network gets some of the credit.

After Hutchinson took the stage to sing “Die a Happy Man” by Thomas Rhett for the judges, host Ryan Seacrest pointed out that the singer has “made a transformation” between his audition in August and when the episode was filmed in January.

“I lost about 70 lbs. now,” Hutchinson revealed. “One day I was like, wouldn’t it be cool if I drank water and walked every night.”

Guy D'Alema/ABC/Getty; Eric McCandless/Getty

Judge Katy Perry jumped up to give him a standing applause, and Hutchinson explained his weight loss motivation.

“The more the Instagram picture likes went up the more I wanted to hit the treadmill,” he said, laughing.

Later in the episode as part of Hollywood Week, Hutchinson got to do a duet with singer Bebe Rexha on her song “Meant to Be” originally performed with Florida Georgia Line. Though the judges were mixed on his two performances, he made it through to the next round and will be part of the live performances starting April 21.