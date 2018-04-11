Abby Lee Miller Hospitalized for Thyroid Condition After Entering Halfway House

Abby Lee Miller suffered a medical emergency two weeks after she entered a halfway house.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that Miller, 51, was recently admitted to a hospital for a thyroid condition.

Miller was taken to an emergency room in Los Angeles, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

Her hospitalization comes just weeks after she was released from prison and transferred to the halfway house where she is living.

The Dance Moms star had been serving her 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California since July.

She was transferred at the end of March to the Residential Reentry Center in Long Beach, a facility that provides a structured and supervised environment where she’ll be given employment counseling, job placement and financial management assistance.

She’s scheduled to be released May 25, TMZ reports.

In October 2015, Miller was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of income from the Lifetime series, its spin-off Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and multiple other projects during Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Miller, who allegedly hid the money in secret bank accounts between 2012–13, pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016. She was also accused of divvying up $120,000 and having her friends carry the money in plastic bags in their luggage in August 2014, which she promised to forfeit in January.

In May 2017, Miller received a sentence of one year and one day in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release. She was additionally fined $40,000 and ordered to pay the $120,000 judgment, as well as give a DNA sample relating to her felony charge.

She reported to the correctional institution to begin her sentence in July 2017.

Earlier this year, Entertainment Tonight reported Miller had lost about 100 lbs. and was feeling “great.” And Miller posted a photo of herself on Instagram in January wearing a prison uniform and posed up with some of her visitors.

“Sometimes in life you make mistakes I trusted the wrong people and didn’t pay any attention to things I should of. I’m more than sorry for the mistakes I have made,” Miller wrote in the caption.

“My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison,” she continued. “I did so with grace, the stories you read about me been a princess are untrue. I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I’ve tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience.”