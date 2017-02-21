Is Zima Making a Comeback? Relive the Cheesiest Commercials for the ‘Unique Alcohol Beverage’

Ahhhh, Zima. How we miss thee…or do we?

If you came of drinking age (or perhaps not quite) during the 1990s, you probably downed a bottle or two of the clear malt drink that was marketed as not beer, not wine, but simply a “unique alcohol beverage.” Whether or not you kept it down is a different story.

Though it was officially off shelves by 2008, the internet is now abuzz with the possibility that it will be making a comeback in the near future. The drink will “allegedly be offered for a limited time only,” AdAge reports, citing Beer Business Daily. A MillerCoors spokesperson told the publication that “more news [is] coming soon” and “if you’re one of the zillion fans who have missed Zima, the answer should be clear.”

Zima was perhaps best known for its ultra-cheesy commercials that pretty much serve as a microcosm of the ’90s as a whole. To celebrate this potential return, we’ve rounded up the top 5 of these ads for your viewing pleasure.

1. When you’re having a barbecue and your hipster friends only eat free-range meat but have no problem gulping down a mysterious clear beverage that tastes like every Jolly Rancher flavor melted into one.

2. When you’re flirting with a tastefully permed woman at the bar and you’re each replacing your s’s with z’s until she realizes how annoying that is.

3. When you’re in a ’90s dystopian bar where they only serve Zima so you’re just like, “sure.”

4. When you’re low-key being attacked by bees and the only known cure is Zima.

5. When your Zima chills you out so hard that your mouth sticks to the aluminum pole that is for some reason positioned at the bar during a grunge concert.

