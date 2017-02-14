Rosanna Pansino's Harry Potter-Themed Punch Will Cast a Love Spell on Your Valentine

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Rosanna Pansino whipped up a creation perfect for the Harry Potter fan in your life.

The YouTube star and host of Nerdy Nummies recreates the “love potion” from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince that is said to smell different to each person, according to what is attractive to them.

Pansino, who says she smells pizza, her dog Cookie, and chocolate, designed the recipe to be easy for viewers at home. “Any time I am test baking, I like to try a recipe multiple different ways, even if it’s something as simple as a drink,” Pansino tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I wanted this recipe to be fun, simple, and unique, which is why I decided to make it this way.”

If you don’t have all of the ingredients on-hand (recipe below), Pansino says not to worry. “Just use what you have around you!” she says. “Not every recipe needs to be exactly like mine, especially if you don’t have access to the same ingredients I use. I always like making ‘potion’ themed drinks as well because they really work in any kind of glass or bottle.”

Harry Potter Love Potion Punch “Amortentia” (Lemon Raspberry Punch)

Makes 4 cups

½ cup raspberry sorbet

½ cup vanilla ice cream

2 cups lemonade

1 cup club soda

1 tsp. Orchid Pink Luster Dust

1. In a large bowl or pitcher, mix the raspberry sorbet, ice cream, lemonade, club soda and luster dust until well combined.

2. Pour into decorated potion bottles using a funnel or into a punch bowl.

3. Serve immediately.