You’re About to Pay More For a Costco Membership

Starting this summer, Costco members will have to pony up a few extra dollars each year for their membership.

The wholesale club will increase basic membership fees by $5 starting June 1, according to a press release. “Goldstar” (individual), business, and business add-on members will now pay $60 annually. The more expensive “executive” memberships are also seeing a price hike, from $110 per year to $120. Costco says these fee increases will affect about 35 million members.

This isn’t the first time Costco has raised prices; it last increased them in 2011, and generally does every five or six years. Luckily for members, Costco hasn’t announced a price jump in its famously cheap $1.50 hot dogs.

