Made with salt from the island of Laeso, caramel and covered in 23-Karat edible gold flake, Berco’s popcorn touts itself as the “Billion Dollar Popcorn." Rapper 2 Chainz tried the sweet and salty snack during a segment of GQ's "Most Expensivest S---" video series. "It leaves gold on your fingers," he said, while munching on a few kernels. "I think it makes my skin shine and glisten." The golden treat is $250 for a 1 gallon tin, $500 for 2 gallons and $2,500 for a 6 1/2 gallon tin. And if you were wondering what a single kernel runs for? It’s $5 a pop. Hey, at least it doesn't actually cost a billion dollars.