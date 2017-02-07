Food
Cha-Ching! The World’s Most Outrageously Expensive Foods
We don’t know what’s crazier: A $500 TV dinner or a $1000 sundae
1 of 18
COFFEE: $18
A New York coffee shop is the newest title holder of the most expensive cup of coffee in the U.S., beating out a $16 cup in San Francisco. Why so pricey? Extraction Lab in Industry City, Brooklyn features $6,950 coffee machines that use steam and computer-powered vacuums to make the fancy java. The result is said to produce a coffee similar to what you would get with a French press or Chemex.
2 of 18
POPCORN: $250
Made with salt from the island of Laeso, caramel and covered in 23-Karat edible gold flake, Berco’s popcorn touts itself as the “Billion Dollar Popcorn." Rapper 2 Chainz tried the sweet and salty snack during a segment of GQ's "Most Expensivest S---" video series. "It leaves gold on your fingers," he said, while munching on a few kernels. "I think it makes my skin shine and glisten." The golden treat is $250 for a 1 gallon tin, $500 for 2 gallons and $2,500 for a 6 1/2 gallon tin. And if you were wondering what a single kernel runs for? It’s $5 a pop. Hey, at least it doesn't actually cost a billion dollars.
3 of 18
CUPCAKE: $1,007
Called the "Golden Phoenix," this cupcake from Bloomsbury – a boutique in the Dubai Mall – is made using 23-carat gold sheets, Ugandan vanilla beans, Italian chocolate, and gold-dipped strawberries, reports Food Beast. And no spur of the moment purchases here: The bakery requires a 48-hour notice to create the cupcake.
4 of 18
KIT KAT: $88
Nestlé Australia is celebrating the Chinese New Year with 24K gold-covered Kit Kats. The exclusive candy bar will be made with Phoenix Oolong tea leaves, lychee, rose petals and covered in edible gold leaf, whole rose buds and rose jelly. The catch? Only 88 bars will be made available at the Kit Kat concept store in Melbourne, Australia starting Jan. 28.
5 of 18
DOUGHNUTS: $100
Manila Social Club has debuted the gold standard of doughnuts – literally. The Brooklyn, New York restaurant's new treats are covered with Cristal champagne and 24K gold and filled with an ube mousse and champagne jelly. The good news? They're cheaper by the dozen at $1,000 for 12.
6 of 18
MARTINI: $125
Claudia's Steakhouse in Washington, D.C. sells a swanky martini made from two ounces of Nolet's Reserve Dry Gin (the world's most expensive gin at $700 per bottle), semi-dry Noilly Prat Ambre Vermouth and saffron, one of the priciest spices. So in other words, sip slowly.
7 of 18
TWINKIE: $125
In honor of the 125th Orange County Fair kicking off July 17, the "Deep Fry King of California" Chicken Charlie created a Twinkie topped with "the finest caviar."
8 of 18
CHRISTMAS CAKE: $1.72 MILLION
Carat cake, anyone? This two-layer hexagonal fruit cake from Tokyo's Takashimaya Department Store is so decadent, it's decorated with 223 diamonds totaling 173 carats.
9 of 18
SCOOP OF ICE CREAM: $817
We don't want to pay for Dubai's Scoopi Café's mega-expensive Black Diamond ice cream: Madagascar vanilla bean ice cream with threads of Iranian saffron, Italian black truffle and 23-karat gold leaf served in a Versace serving dish. But, we'd certainly love to know what it tastes like!
10 of 18
HOT DOG: $169
While it might seem like a bargain compared to other dishes on this list, this fancy frank is made with Wagu beef, foie gras, caviar and shaved black truffles among other things. Made by Tokyo Dog in Seattle, it was officially declared the most expensive hot dog by the Guinness World Records.
11 of 18
CUPCAKE: $900
This pricy treat from Le Dolci bakery was ordered by a Toronto man for his wife’s birthday. The chocolate cupcake with chocolate-coffee buttercream frosting was dusted with gold flakes, adorned with gold-tipped fondant foliage, crested with sugar diamonds, and sprinkled with champagne “caviar” bubbles – oh, and drizzled with 21-year old Courvoisier cognac.
12 of 18
HAMBURGER: $65
The Money’s No Object burger from chain Umami Burger starts (that’s right, starts!) at $65. The "basic" model includes a Wagyu beef patty topped with shaved white truffles and a vintage port reduction. Add add foie gras and the cost goes up by $10.
13 of 18
TV DINNER: $513
This £314.16 British TV dinner from chef Charlie Bigham comes to roughly $512.87. The so-called Swish Pie has a layer of white Alba truffle, a crumb crust made with 24-carat gold leaf and a medley of lobster, salmon fished from the shores of Russia and Finland, wild turbot, scallops and oysters, all poached in vintage Dom Perignon. Plus, you’re eating off a gold leaf tray that’s also embellished with two mother-of-pearl spoons filled with Beluga caviar. Oh, and it's hand-delivered by a professional security guard.
14 of 18
PIZZA: $99
Truffles are the common denominator between most of these high-ticket dishes, and this pizza from Chicago's Balena has two varieties: Perigord black truffles, used to make the truffled mortadella on top of the pie, and Alba white truffles, shaved onto the pizza tableside. Pizza eaters also get a layer of Cinco Jotas jamón Ibérico, a rare cured meat that comes from purebred, free-range, acorn-fed pigs.
15 of 18
BRATWURST: $100
Visit one of dougieDOG‘s two food trucks in Vancouver for the $100 Dragon Dog, a bratwurst infused with 100-year-old Louis XIII cognac and topped with lobster and Kobe beef seared in truffle oil.
16 of 18
CHEESESTEAK: $100
Restaurateur Stephen Starr may have gone all haute couture on the cheesesteak, but he knew he couldn’t get rid of a Philly tradition: Cheez Whiz. For the sandwich at Barclay Prime, chefs make a truffled version of the cheese sauce, which goes on a sesame roll with Wagyu ribeye and foie gras. Top it off with a half bottle of Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut Champagne, also included in the price tag.
17 of 18
STARBUCKS GIFT CARD: $2,075
Starbucks’ metal gift cards sold out in a heartbeat at the reasonable price of $450, so some smart buyers took to eBay, where a single card sold for $2,075.
18 of 18
ICE CREAM SUNDAE: $1,000
The Golden Opulence Sundae at N.Y.C.’s Serendipity 3 is drizzled with chocolate that’ll run you $50 for less than a quarter-pound. And that’s only the beginning: The vanilla bean ice cream – served in a Baccarat crystal goblet – is covered in 23-carat gold leaf, chunks of Chuao chocolate (a rare Venezuelan variety) and candied fruits from Paris. On the side: a tiny glass bowl of caviar infused with Armagnac brandy.
