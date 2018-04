This Cincinatti eatery wants you to feel at home when you eat there, and they extended that motto to every corner of the restaurant, including the bathrooms. Each of their six restrooms was designed to evoke a different emotion and promote a residential feel. This one is modeled after an opera, whereas the one next door has red zebra wallpaper and a photo of a monkey. No one will blame you if you get up six times wash your hands during dinner.