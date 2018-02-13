Still 'Hangry'? Teen Snowboarding Star Chloe Kim on What Her First Post-Olympics Meal Might Be

It seems there’s no rest — or food — for an Olympic gold medalist.

Minutes after earning first place in a nearly perfect performance at the women’s halfpipe event in the Water Games on Tuesday morning (Monday night stateside) — and just a few hours after saying she was getting “hangry” on the hill — 17-year-old U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim said she still hadn’t had a bite to eat.

So what would she chow down on to celebrate her medal, if she had a second to herself?

“Burgers, fries, maybe some Hawaiian pizza,” she tells PEOPLE, her latter choice almost immediately stirring a tiny bit of controversy online from die-hard haters of pineapple and ham and tomato sauce together.

Kim knows from food, just to judge by her Twitter, where her missives the last few days have playfully riffed on her dietary habits.

Between her runs Tuesday in the halfpipe final, Kim tweeted, “Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I’m getting hangry.” (A follower responded, “um aren’t u on the top of a mountain rn.”)

Earlier in the week, she shared she “could be down for some ice cream rn,” triggering a mini-viral moment during which NBC polled its followers on what kind of ice cream she should get.

To that she responded, “Cookies & Cream is some good stuff. If anyone can get me some to the village thatd be dope.”

Snowboarder Chloe Kim, 17, after winning gold in the women's halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics David Ramos/Getty

“I’m so nervous!!!!!!!” Kim tweeted on Monday, adding minutes later, “Oh and I also had 2 churros today and they were pretty bomb so if you ever get nervous go eat a churro.”

The playful posts are another piece of Kim’s rapidly increasing fame. Speaking to reporters after competing on Tuesday — as ever with her blend of calm and charisma, spiked by demonstrable enthusiasm; aka, being a teenager — she said her followers on Instagram have about doubled since she traveled to South Korea.

“My Twitter’s been blowing up because of the tweets that I tweeted yesterday,” she said, knowingly, at a news conference later Tuesday, referring to her riffs on what she was and was not eating.

Asked by PEOPLE if she was ready to be known as a foodie Internet personality, it seems Kim is not (understandably) going to leave the snow behind — but she’s not going to abandon any new fans.

She says, “I’m just here to inspire.”

The 2018 Winter Olympics are airing live on NBC.