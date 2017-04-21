Williams Sonoma Is Having a Friends & Family Sale (Including KitchenAid!)—See Which Hot Items We're Buying

Calling all cooks! Starting today, Williams-Sonoma is kicking off their Friends & Family discount with big savings of 20% off electrics, cookware, tabletop, cutlery, cooks’ tools and food — plus free shipping! So whether you’re ready to upgrade that 99-cent frying pan you’ve had since college or need a gift to give the newlyweds, now’s the time to do some shopping. But hurry because the sale ends April 24.

Among the sizzling items we’ve got our eyes on:

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer ($349.95) Yup, KitchenAid products are included in the sale so now is a better time than any to pull the trigger. This version in the of-the-moment “Millennial Pink” is especially fun for adding a pop of color to you kitchen.

Monogrammed Williams Sonoma BBQ Tools Set ($115) Summer is just around the corner (so is Father’s Day by the way) and this set has all you need to become a master behind the grill. Plus, you can customize it just for Dad!

Lodge Cast-Iron 5-Piece Cookware Set ($119.95) We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, every cook needs a cast iron pan. Use them to whip up eggs, perfectly seared meats, and even desserts. The best part is you can easily transfer it from your stovetop to the oven or grill.

Check out the other items for sale during the Friends & Family Event at williams-sonoma.com.