Whole Foods Had a Jessica Simpson Moment After Discovering Its Chicken Salad Actually Had Tuna

Willow Tree Poultry Farm had a 2003-era Jessica Simpson moment after shipping chicken salad that turned out to contain tuna instead to Whole Foods.

The farm is recalling about 440 pounds of buffalo chicken salad after Whole Foods employees discovered that it actually contained tuna — a known allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The affected products, which are 12.5-ounce individual packets, were shipped to Whole Foods locations in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York. No illnesses have been reported yet.

Customers who purchased the mislabeled chicken salad are encouraged to throw them away or return them to Whole Foods.

Simpson famously confused tuna and chicken while indulging in a bowl of Chicken of the Sea during the 2003 premiere episode of their reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. “Is this chicken that I have, or is this fish?” Simpson asked then-husband Nick Lachey.

“I know it’s tuna, but it says chicken by the sea,” she continued. “Is that stupid? What is it called — chicken by the sea or in the sea?”

Lachey looked at his then-bride with confusion. “Chicken of the Sea is the brand,” he said. “You know, ’cause a lot of people eat tuna, just like a lot of people eat chicken. Chicken of the Sea.”

“Oh….” Simpson replied. “Oh, I understand now. I read it wrong.”

