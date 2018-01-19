Food
Whole30-Approved Snacks That Don't Taste Like Diet Food
These treats have all the flavor of the foods you crave at a fraction of the calories
Posted on
More
1 of 8
GO RAW ZESTY PIZZA SPROUTED FLAX SNAX
Since you can't actually have a cheesy pizza, snack on these these gluten-free and organic flax, sunflower and sesame seed crackers that mimic the taste of the real thing.
BUY IT: Go Raw Zesty Pizza Sprouted Flax Snax, $8; amazon.com
2 of 8
RXBAR
Not only do they come in tons of different flavors like Chocolate Sea Salt and Blueberry, the simple ingredient list is directly on the packaging so there's no work into figuring out if they're Whole30 approved (P.S. the entire line is!).
BUY IT: RXBAR, $24 for 12, amazon.com
3 of 8
FREEZE DRIED MANGO
With no added sugar or artificial flavors, this is pure mango but in a different, crunchier form.
BUY IT: Freeze Dried Mango, $22 for 4 packs; amazon.com
4 of 8
CARROT CAKE LARABAR
Since carrot cake is also off-limits, these gluten, dairy, and soy-free bars are the next best thing. Also available in several more flavors like lemon, apple pie and banana bread.
BUY IT: Larabar, $13 for 16; amazon.com
5 of 8
ROASTED PLANTAIN CHIPS
When you need something crunchy but can't reach for the chips, these roasted plantains cure the craving. Try dipping them in pico de gallo.
BUY IT: Roasted Plantain Chips, $1.69; traderjoes.com
6 of 8
EPIC BISON MEATS BITES
Made with uncured bacon, chia and golden raisins, this is a sweet and savory snack that will satisfy every craving.
BUY IT: Epic Bison Meats Bites, $24 for 4 packs; amazon.com
7 of 8
BARNEY ALMOND BUTTER
These on-the-go packs of almond butter are great for throwing in your bag when you're running out the door, or for limiting the serving size.
BUY IT: Barney Almond Butter, $18 for 24 packs; amazon.com
8 of 8
YUCA CASSAVA STRIPS
These fiber-packed strips are perfect for replacing tortilla chips and dipping in a big bowl of guacamole.
BUY IT: Artisan Tropic Cassava (Yuca) Strips, $30 for 16 packs; amazon.com