White Chocolate M&M’s Are Officially Here to Stay

White Chocolate M&M‘s fanatics, your day is about to be made.

Mars has confirmed that the rumors are true: the once-seasonal flavor is now going to be available year-round. A rep for Mars Chocolate North America released in a statement: “M&M’S White Chocolate will hit shelves at select food, mass, convenience and drug stores nationwide starting in May 2017 in Singles (1.5 ounces) packs that feature the brand’s iconic colorful candy shells.”

The flavor has previously been available only during the spring, vanishing from store shelves thereafter—and they’ve gained something of a cult following among people who don’t like milk or dark chocolate and have been waiting for this moment for years.

Can’t wait until May? We’ve got all the candy to hold you over until then.