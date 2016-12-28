M&M’s Just Unveiled a Cheesy New Flavor

The thought of Valentine’s Day candy already hitting shelves may have people up in arms, but they’ll forget it’s still December when they try this new flavor of M&M’s.

Fans of the bite-sized chocolate candies can now look forward to indulging in White Cheesecake-flavored M&M’s, months before the romantic holiday is here. Sold exclusively at Walmart, the candies come in light pink, cream and white colors, filled with cheesecake flavoring rather than chocolate.

Valentine's Day candies are popping up on shelves! White Cheesecake M&M's anyone? This was spotted by reader Robbie at Walmart. A photo posted by The Impulsive Buy (@theimpulsivebuy) on Dec 18, 2016 at 4:58pm PST

As if that wasn’t enough to look forward to in the new year, the company also recently revealed they will be coming out with a new caramel flavor in the spring, which PEOPLE staffers already had the pleasure of testing for you.

And if you’re already concerned about having plans for the 14th of February, we consider white cheesecake the perfect soulmate to consider.

