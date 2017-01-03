Wendy’s Just Won the Best Twitter Feud of 2017 So Far

Brands getting sassy on social media can be a dangerous game, but it appears to be one that Wendy’s is well-equipped for.

On Monday, the fast food chain tweeted out a photo of one of their double-decker burgers with this seemingly harmless, if cheesy, caption: “Our beef is way too cool to ever be frozen.”

Being that the population of Twitter is contrarian by nature, one guy took issue with this claim from behind his keyboard — only he didn’t have the facts (or a very basic knowledge of food sanitation practices) to back it up. Below is the full exchange, in all its glory.

Our beef is way too cool to ever be frozen. 😎 pic.twitter.com/QuXECJtlq5 — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 30, 2016

@NHride Sorry to hear you think that! But you're wrong, we've only ever used fresh beef since we were founded in 1969. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 2, 2017

@NHride You don't have to bring them into this just because you forgot refrigerators existed for a second there. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 2, 2017

Mic drop.

Following the scuffle, the man promptly deleted his account, presumably in shame. Let this be a lesson to us all: Do not try to troll Wendy’s, lest you want to risk becoming the troll-ee.

