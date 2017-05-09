Wendy’s ‘Nugget Boy’ Breaks Ellen DeGeneres’ Twitter Record — And Gets His Free Chicken Nuggets

Ellen DeGeneres‘ reign as the Queen of Twitter has ended.

On Tuesday morning, 16-year-old Carter Wilkerson dethroned the talk show giant from her perch as the person behind Twitter’ most-retweeted tweet of all time — beating the record she earned for her famous 2014 Oscars selfie.

With 3.42 million retweets, Wilkerson snagged the title — bumping DeGeneres to second place. (Louis Tomlinson‘s loving 2011 tweet to Harry Styles comes in at no. 3, with 2.5 million retweets).

We did it guys! Thanks to you're help and support we were able to raise $100k for @DTFA and beat @TheEllenShow record! Now let's get 18mil! — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) May 9, 2017

It was an impressive feat for the Reno, Nevada “shy” high school student, who up until a month ago had only 138 followers of his own.

The teen, nicknamed “Nugget Boy” by the internet, skyrocketed to viral stardom over the past few weeks after his now-famous tweet asking Wendy’s how many retweets he needs for a year’s supply of free chicken nuggets. The fast food chain responded with the seemingly arbitrary number of 18 million. That didn’t scare off Wilkerson, who wrote “consider it done” before pleading for help.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

The Internet came through in a big way. And while Wilkerson is still 15 million away from the goal, Wendy’s is calling the contest in his favor.

In honor of his record-breaking success, the company is providing him with a year’s worth of free nuggets — plus a $100,000 donation in Wilkerson’s name to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which finds loving homes for children in foster care.

Wilkerson, meanwhile, now has over 100,000 Twitter followers of his own. And he’s using his fame to raise additional dollars for the cause on his website, nuggsforcarter.com.

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017

Thanks to your love of nuggs, we'll be able to find more forever families for kids in foster care! Thank you @carterjwm & @Wendys!!❤️ https://t.co/GphRvusUuC — DaveThomasFoundation (@DTFA) May 9, 2017

DeGeneres, for what it’s worth, appeared to be a good sport about the whole thing — though she didn’t go down without a fight.

On April 18, the 59-year-old comedian had Wilkerson on her show, where she issued a stern warning to him if he continued down his path to breaking her record. “Carter, you mess with the bull, you get the horns,” she joked.

Bradley Cooper — who is front and center on DeGeneres’ selfie — also appeared on her show to make a PSA, saying: “We earned this title and we’re not going to lose it now.”

She even offered him a 55-inch TCL Roku 4k TV and a year’s supply of her famous Ellen underwear if he would back off.

“If somehow you pass me Carter, I will come to your house, I will take that TV back, I will take the underwear back and do more,” she joked, encouraging all those who retweet Wilkerson to retweet her too. “If you get 18 million somehow, by some miracle, you get 18 million, I’ll have another gift for you, but you can’t pass me, I have to be above that!”

Hey @TheEllenShow sorry about that… Can I still keep my TV and Underwear?? — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) May 9, 2017

Her threat seemed to last with Wilkerson. Even though he’s now a champ, his mind was still with DeGeneres on Tuesday morning.

“Hey @TheEllenShow sorry about that…,” he tweeted. “Can I still keep my TV and Underwear??”

No response from DeGeneres has come… yet.