Wendy’s Pokes Fun at McDonald’s Claim of Foregoing Frozen Patties: ‘Only ONE of Their Burgers Will Be Made With Fresh Beef’

Here’s some beef — and we’re not talking about ground meat.

Wendy’s took a jab at its fast food rival McDonald’s on Twitter Thursday, after the Golden Arches announced its restaurants would be using fresh beef instead of frozen patties in Quarter Pounder burgers. “Today we’ve announced that by mid-2018, all Quarter Pounder burgers at the majority of our restaurants will be cooked with fresh beef,” McDonald’s tweeted.

“@McDonalds So you’ll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend,” Wendy’s shot back, which uses fresh beef in all of their burgers.

In addition, Kurt Kane, Chief Concept and Marketing Officer of Wendy’s, provided a response exclusively to PEOPLE.

“McDonald’s announcement today is basically saying that in about a year or so, only ONE of their hamburgers will be made with fresh beef and not even in all of their restaurants,” Kane explains.

“So if you’re in the wrong McDonald’s or order the wrong burger, you’re stuck with frozen meat. Don’t bother — come to Wendy’s for fresh never frozen beef on all of our hamburgers, every single restaurant and every day,” he concludes.

McDonald’s switched to frozen in 1973 as a way for the chain to keep up with consumer demand, McDonald’s spokeswoman Becca Hary told USA Today. Restaurants in Alaska and Hawaii aren’t making the switch, because of the distance and the logistics involved in shipping there, according to Hary.