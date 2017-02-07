Celebrity
The Weirdest Celebrity Eating Habits of All Time
Disgusting or totally genius? You decide
SCOTT FOLEY
Foley caused quite the scandal on Instagram when he revealed that he and his family put peanut butter on their scrambled eggs. "It's a family thing, it's a protein thing," he said in a video of him making his son breakfast. The video racked up 10,000 likes in 30 minutes, along with plenty of skeptical comments, which led Foley to defend his unorthodox breakfast in a second video. "It's so good. Don't knock it till you try it," he said.
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
Turns out there is a proper way to eat a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. The eldest Kardashian sister took to her app to show fans how she eats the treat – which involves peeling the chocolate off the peanut butter cup and eating it first ("like a chocolate appetizer," quips sister Khloé) until its peanut butter center is completely bare. "People who say the Kardashians aren't talented, you were wrong," says Kourtney, who has also previously revealed how she eats a Kit Kat bar.
MICHAEL BUBLÉ
The singer recently came under fire on social media – due to the interesting way he eats corn on the cob, starting up top and not tackling the corn on its sides. "This is vegetable harassment!!" he jokingly tweets in response. "What I do with my Cobb is nobody's business." Preach, Michael. Preach.
JENNIFER LAWRENCE
We have J-Law to thank for our go-to cheat meal: The Spaghetti-Chili-Pizza Sandwich, which the Oscar winner considers to be greatest culinary invention. "It's called a chili pizza sandwich," she says. "You have a piece of pizza, you put chili in it with noodles, like southern chili with noodles, and then another piece of pizza, and then you eat it like a sandwich."
CHRISSY TEIGEN
Late-night cravings make for the best time to whip up something totally unexpected yet brilliant – just how Tiegen combined her favorite cereals, Cap'n Crunch and Fruity Pebbles, for an epic mash-up to satisfy her sweet tooth.
CHANNING TATUM
Sure, the Magic Mike XXL star eats well and stays in shape for his ab-baring movie roles, but cheat day is an entirely different situation for Tatum – who revealed his recipe for the perfect sandwich in a Reddit AMA. What makes the meal so intriguing? Well, it's made with peanut butter, grape jelly and Cheetos on white bread – and is apparently not so bad, according to one brave PEOPLE staffer who tried it out for herself.
JESSIE JAMES DECKER
We wouldn't necessarily peg the country star's habit of eating a handful of Cheetos at once as being "weird" – in fact, we do the same; we're just not as brave as Decker to post it publicly. Props, girl.
