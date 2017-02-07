The Weirdest Celebrity Eating Habits of All Time

Sure, the Magic Mike XXL star eats well and stays in shape for his ab-baring movie roles, but cheat day is an entirely different situation for Tatum – who revealed his recipe for the perfect sandwich in a Reddit AMA. What makes the meal so intriguing? Well, it's made with peanut butter, grape jelly and Cheetos on white bread – and is apparently not so bad, according to one brave PEOPLE staffer who tried it out for herself.