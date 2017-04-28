The Weeknd Is Bringing Themed Vodka Cocktails on the Road for His Fans

Did The Weeknd‘s fans feel this coming?

The singer, 25, kicked off the North American leg of his tour earlier this week, and PEOPLE can exclusively confirm he is partnering with Grey Goose to provide signature cocktails at his concerts.

Fans will be able to sip on cocktails such as the “Starboy” and “Sidewalks” featuring Grey Goose VX and named after the star’s biggest hits.

“Grey Goose has always been such an iconic brand to me,” The Weeknd tells PEOPLE exclusively about the partnership. “I’m excited to partner with them.”

According to a press release, the singer — who’s currently dating Selena Gomez — and the vodka brand will be working on a few more collaborations in the near future.

“The Weeknd inspires others to celebrate life to the fullest by pushing boundaries and defying cultural expectations through music,” adds Yann Marois, who’s the company’s global vice president and CMO. “As partners, we look forward to reimagining the realm of possibility.”