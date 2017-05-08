People

Here’s What Einstein Bros.’ New Caffeinated Bagels Actually Taste Like

By @jessfect

Posted on

When we first heard Einstein Bros. Bagels released a caffeinated bagel creation, the carb and coffee lover inside all of us jumped with joy — and confusion.

Sure, there’s coffee-flavored ice cream, cake and even yogurt, but how would combining two breakfast staples into one taste? The results are in.

Although the Espresso Buzz Bagels contain only about a third of the amount of caffeine in a cup of coffee (32 mg vs. 95 mg), according to PEOPLE staffers, the coffee taste was very strong.

“It tastes like I just ate a mouthful of coffee grains,” said one reporter, while another didn’t like the after taste.

After trying them again with cream cheese, the flavor was a little less in-your-face but you could still understand the point that you are eating a food that is a time-saver more than anything else. No more having to eat and drink both your coffee and bagel in the morning—because who has time for that?

To celebrate the launch, Einstein Bros. has decided nurses are just a few of those people who could use a one-two-punch combo when it comes to fueling up with caffeine and eating a carb-filled breakfast at the same time. For National Nurse Week (May 6 to 12), any nurse who stops by a participating store on May 11 can enjoy a free Espresso Buzz bagel and schmear when they are wearing their scrubs or show an ID.

A nurse or not — we highly recommend giving this weird new trend a try.